Columnist just said what she hated about Trump

The commentary in the Dec. 26 Register is an attempt by Ann McFeatters to define what an honest election should look like ("How do we safeguard democracy going forward?"). Instead McFeatters has defined what she doesn't like about Trump's presidency.

Elections clearly need immense reform to include 1. Voter ID; 2. Equivalent voting in each state as defined by the state's legislature; 3. Electoral College oversight; 4. Congressional oversight of the Electoral College.

McFeatters states the following: 1. No nepotism (what politician doesn't do this?); 2. No profiteering (what politician doesn't do this? Right Maxine, Nancy, Hunter?); 3. Envelop Racism (obviously); 4. Abolish the Electoral College (so that LA and NYC can elect democratic leaders for the next century or so?).

At least, she and I agree that Civics should be taught in every school and to every student in the country. God Bless America.

Michael Henderson

Napa