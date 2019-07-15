Regarding “Napa Valley Vintners is combating climate change” (July 12): Any climate action or support for climate action is a good thing, but let’s be clear. Vintners in Napa Valley can’t do anything to really affect climate change. The international scientific community has made it clear that nothing except powerful national legislation will be able to phase out fossil fuels in time to prevent “catastrophic” climate change (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change).
“Catastrophic” has a very specific” meaning in the scientific world. It’s not bandied about lightly. In the case of global warming, it means “global economic collapse” followed by “societal collapse” (National Academy of Sciences).
Without massive and swift emissions cuts, the U.S. economy will suffer over $160 trillion in climate disasters (Forbes, April, 2019). Just a half-degree increase in global temperatures will cost the U.S. over $13 trillion and we’re already locked into at least a 1.5 degree increase (IPCC).
Fortunately, have a plan that can make the emissions cuts we need and it won’t have to cost us anything. The Evergreen Economy Plan, is a new, detailed 38-page version of the Green New Deal’s energy plan. It shows that two-thirds of the funding would come from private investment. The rest of the cost would be more than offset by a $500 billion annual increase in U.S. Gross Domestic Product (IPCC).
That’s mainly because rapidly scaling up solar and wind energy would make them “essentially free” by 2030 (Financial Times, UBS, August 2018). It would also create 8 million high-wage, local, permanent green jobs (Stanford University’s solutionsproject.org).
We can do even better by adding Carbon Dividends, a bill now in Congress (HR 763) which would make the fossil fuel mega-corporations that caused the climate crisis (scientificamerican.com, ucsusa.org) pay for it.
It taxes fossil fuel producers substantially more every year for the pollution their products cause and give all of that tax money directly to every taxpayer in equal monthly checks (citizensclimatelobby.org). This will add another $350 billion to our GDP annually (Congressional Budget Office scoring).
Now that solar and wind energy are as cheap or cheaper than any fossil fuel, this will mean that if you switch to solar/wind power, you’ll save money and more of it every year as your carbon tax check increase annually. Meanwhile, the cost of solar and wind will keep going down every year as it scales up, so you save even more. Win-win.
In addition, a clean-energy economy would cut down on the over 200,000 annual deaths in the U.S. cause by carbon pollution (MIT.edu) and on the over $800 billion carbon pollution costs us in medical bills every year (forbes.com).
The contrast between total and permanent destruction of civilization and a safe, healthy, prosperous future could not be more stark, and it’s the conclusion of the world’s top economists and climate scientists, worldwide (IPCC). The choice is ours: Let’s not be stupid.
“The Green New Deal is affordable; the cost of inaction is incalculable”—Forbes.
Lynn Goldfarb
Northglenn, Colorado