Come on, Gavin, do your job

We all know that California is in a severe drought, and unless we want to be drinking dirt, we need to conserve what water we do have. The water in the major reservoirs within the state is only 67% of capacity, and the snowpack is gone.

Yet, the Governor has been done nothing to alleviate the situation. Why? A guess is that he has decided to remain silent and do nothing until the recall election is over. In the meantime, Democrats, Independents, and Republicans are all being affected. Lack of water is not a partisan issue.

Quit worrying about yourself, Gavin, and do the job you were elected to do.

Institute water restrictions without delay. The 38 million people of California are dependent on you.

John Tracy

Napa