Come on, Napa County

It is puzzling how most counties in California are getting on with their COVID vaccinations. Where in the heck are Napa’s vaccines? It’s starting to very much feel like we live in a forgotten backwater.

Napa’s weak beginning with the vaccine rollout started with health workers; then health workers and care giving institutions for the elderly; then 65-plus, which you switched to 75-plus; now Napa switched it back to 65-plus.

It’s been stated over and over that those who are 65 and older are the ones dying of COVID.

First, we see Belia Ramos get the vaccine (smooth move if you can get it, eh, Ms. Ramos?), then we find out Napa County is hanging on to vaccines for second shots. What protocol are you following, or what are you making up as you go along?

If I recall correctly, President Biden ask every state to stop hording vaccine and get it into the arms of people. We can worry about the second shots when we get more vaccine. In the meantime the mutations are-well, — mutating; imagine that.

So — I guess I’m wondering who dropped the ball? Who didn’t fight for Napa County to get enough vaccine doses? Who needs to lose their job for poor planning or who needs to be voted out of office? All we get are excuses for the failure of this supposed vaccine rollout.