It is heart-warming to read about donations to our local hospital, Queen of the Valley such as the generous donation by the Winiarski family to create a stroke and diagnostics center.

However, I have been flummoxed as to why the Queen is not able to support its staff. I use the Queen’s lab facilities often and I appreciate the staff support, clean facility and timely appointments. Several times when I’ve had blood drawn, the women helping me have been visibly uncomfortable at their desks while word processing my information.

Winiarski Family gives $5.1 million to the Queen of the Valley Foundation At the Queen of the Valley Foundation’s 8th annual Generous Heart event, on Sept. 25, 175 vaccinated guests gathered to honor vintner Beth Nickel.

I’ve asked about this and was told several times of back and neck problems because of sitting at a desk so much. I’ve noticed that these desks are old wooden ones with lots of chips.

I mentioned that stand-up desks that are ergonomically developed would be a good improvement for them, but have been told there is no funding for upgrades to the desks in the facility.

Come on Queen, support your staff.

Sharon Macklin

Napa

Editor's Note: The Register asked Queen of the Valley about the issues raised by the author and Human Resources Manager Victoria Keliihoomalu sent the following response: