It is heart-warming to read about donations to our local hospital, Queen of the Valley such as the generous donation by the Winiarski family to create a stroke and diagnostics center.
However, I have been flummoxed as to why the Queen is not able to support its staff. I use the Queen’s lab facilities often and I appreciate the staff support, clean facility and timely appointments. Several times when I’ve had blood drawn, the women helping me have been visibly uncomfortable at their desks while word processing my information.
At the Queen of the Valley Foundation’s 8th annual Generous Heart event, on Sept. 25, 175 vaccinated guests gathered to honor vintner Beth Nickel.
I’ve asked about this and was told several times of back and neck problems because of sitting at a desk so much. I’ve noticed that these desks are old wooden ones with lots of chips.
I mentioned that stand-up desks that are ergonomically developed would be a good improvement for them, but have been told there is no funding for upgrades to the desks in the facility.
Come on Queen, support your staff.
Sharon Macklin
Napa
Editor's Note: The Register asked Queen of the Valley about the issues raised by the author and Human Resources Manager Victoria Keliihoomalu sent the following response:
"We are pleased to hear about the reader’s positive experience at the Queen of the Valley Medical Center lab. We agree with the reader that donations, like the recent $5.1 million gift we received from the Winiarski family, are heartwarming and we are grateful for their role in further advancing medicine in the Napa Valley.
"Our hospital is committed to ensuring we are an exceptional place to both give and receive care and we appreciate the reader taking the time to voice their concerns. As a health care provider, and one of the largest employers in Napa County, we are committed to providing an optimal work environment to our caregivers that supports their overall physical, mental and spiritual wellness.
"It is our policy to offer injury prevention and ergonomic assessments when requested and we always encourage our employees to share with their leaders their comments or suggestions for how the hospital can improve. This includes how we can make their workspace more comfortable, so accommodations can be made such as stand-up desks.
"As the reader mentions, research has linked sitting for long periods of time with health concerns, illustrating the importance of sitting less and moving more. Additionally, we offer discounts to our caregivers at Synergy Health Club, located conveniently on our hospital’s campus, and encourage employees to participate in our Choose Well program, which provides financial incentives for taking care of their physical and mental well-being. From 'step' challenges to collecting points for exercise and more, this is one of many ways we encourage our caregivers to take care of themselves so they, in turn, can care for our community."