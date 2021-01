Regarding the letter by Michael Duey Green on Jan. 23 ("We put our trust in Coach Troy Mott"). Thanks you for your letter about the nice article by Vince D’Adamo on the "Napa Valley Teams Remembered: Napa High set grid bar high for 38 years." My sentiments exactly. I feel very proud to have followed this program for years as it was a big part of the Stout family life. To Troy and all the coaches I commend you for your time and commitment.