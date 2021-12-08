Commentary: Declining NVUSD enrollment impacts all of Napa County

We are facing a crisis in our school district; it is a complex issue caused by multiple factors that will have broad sweeping and long-term negative implications on our entire community - impacting not only families with school-aged children, but all of Napa.

The issues we are facing within our school district are many and multi-faceted, and there are no easy solutions.

One of the major issues faced by the district, and the one that NVUSD consistently highlights in press releases, news articles, and other messages to the public, is the issue of declining enrollment. Declining enrollment is offered up as the source of all problems within the district: the District is losing funding due to shrinkage of the public school cohort due to the cost of living in Napa, a shrinking birth rate in the state of California, and other factors that impact enrollment now and are projected to impact enrollment well into the future.

Declining enrollment is an issue that NVUSD must face, as must many school districts within our state. However, it is an oversimplification to dismiss the issues that NVUSD faces as simply byproducts of declining enrollment.

Members of the public should consider this fact: while the public schools in Napa are losing students, the private schools in Napa are growing significantly. Why? Because many families no longer believe that NVUSD can provide their children with the education that they need and deserve, and it is no longer in their best interest to send their students to Napa public schools.

According to the CA Department of Education Private School Affidavit (PSA) Database, the total number of students within NVUSD enrolled in private or home schools in the 2018-19 school year was 1,402; in the 2019-20 school year that number grew to 1,570, and in the 2020-21 school year that number grew to 1,670 — that is a growth of 19% across 3 years. The CDE PSA numbers for the current school year is not yet available, but NVUSD stated earlier this year that there were an additional 156 students who did not show up to an NVUSD school on the first day of the 2021-22 school year.

At the same time, private/home school enrollment across all CA schools has remained consistent as a percentage of the school-age population across the state, ranging between 7.3% and 7.4% for the same time period.

So yes, declining enrollment due to a demographic shift may be an issue in NVUSD, but it is significantly exacerbated by another type of declining enrollment as families remain in Napa but leave the district to opt for a private education.

Chalking up the many issues that parents have with NVUSD to merely byproducts of declining enrollment is a red herring to distract from some of the other issues driving families away.

Families need to feel like they have options for their students in order to keep them within the school district, and right now those options are hard to see and continue to shrink.

Mayacamas Charter Middle School, a proposed new non-profit, free public middle school, would serve as a complement to the other middle schools and would be a good option for those families who believe the current public offerings will not adequately serve their needs.

If approved, this charter middle school would serve as a bridge to public high schools within Napa. The private middle schools in Napa now largely feed private high schools. Students who leave the district at the middle or elementary school level generally do not return, and with them goes years of state funding. A small public charter middle school option would keep students in the district, and that is healthy for NVUSD and for the entire community.

The crisis within NVUSD is real, and it impacts every single member of the Napa community. The quality of the public schools is a key factor that families and young couples use when evaluating a community to determine whether or not it will meet their needs.

Napa needs to attract and maintain families; we need a thriving community of people who work here, live here, send their kids to public school here, and spend their time, energy and money here in Napa. If we cannot improve the quality of our school district and stop the rapid downward decline that we are currently experiencing, the implications will be tremendous now and into the future.

Please look at this issue in our public education and consider the nuance and the complexity, rather than dismissing it as a foregone conclusion that is the result of a shrinking demographic and moving on. We must look for other solutions; what we are doing now is not working.

Lauren Daley

Napa

Lauren Daley is a Napa resident.