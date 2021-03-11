Commentary: Getting back on track after COVID shutdown

We had not participated in a single competition or done any of the fun team bonding activities that make cross country such a joy. But the kids kept showing up because running offered them relief from their Zoomed-in lives.

One of our regulars, senior captain David Acuna, put in the miles despite knowing he would not have the opportunity to return to the state meet in Fresno, which was cancelled due to the pandemic. He also is running out of time to impress college coaches before graduating this June.

It’s now March 2021, and with the pandemic waning in California, the cross country team is a third of the way into our delayed VVAL season.

After wrapping up in mid-April, athletes can join our track team, which has started conditioning.

Prior to the pandemic-shortened season, Kam told a few of us it would be his last, at least for a while. The married father of four said he needed to devote more time to supporting his family. He has since earned a commercial real estate license.

But he couldn’t step away from coaching. Not after the sudden end to the season that never was. He is again leading the Napa High team.