Commentary: Getting back on track after COVID shutdown

Napa High School’s track and field team had finished warming up for practice on March 12 of 2020 when head coach Kamron Jones called athletes and coaches over to where he stood in the shadow of a tree.
A former standout Napa High athlete and now pastor of his church, Jones asked his athletes to sit down. Pausing, he told them they had to go home.
The coach said he had been informed that sports across the school district were being put on two-week hiatus because of a contagious and potentially deadly virus spreading around the globe.
“It’s not right, and it’s not fair,” Jones said, his voice breaking. “But the last thing we want is for you to catch something and bring it home to your family.”
Many of the kids appeared stunned. A few began crying. Others seemed to sense an early start to spring break. They packed their belongings, exchanged hugs and high-fives, and headed out the gate.
On that day a year ago, no one foresaw the pause would stretch into weeks and months, or that almost every aspect of our lives would change. The day after athletics were put on hold in Napa, campuses here and across California were closed.
None of us imagined the horror of more than two million people world-wide losing their lives to COVID-19, including, at last count, 75 people in our community. The toll, tragically, continues to climb.
The day prior to the track season ending abruptly last year, the Grizzlies opened Vine Valley Athletic League competition against visiting Petaluma.
Jada Dunn, a Napa High track athlete and spirit leader, sang the National Anthem beneath a cloudless sky. Spectators cheered from the packed stands.
Dunn finished first in the 3,200-meter race. The event was her last in a Grizzly uniform.
“It was such a genuine heartache,” she told me this week. “Track was one of the best things about high school for me, and being a senior, it was supposed to be my last big thing.”
By late summer, it was apparent Fall sports also would be cancelled, and that my third season as Napa’s head cross country coach would probably be one that never happened.
We ran anyway.
With guidance from public health and school administration, we implemented a new system of conditioning focused on keeping athletes safe. They were assigned to cohorts, or pods, in the event someone got infected and we needed to contain the outbreak.
Athletes filled out health screens and wore masks, except while running. They stayed at least six feet away from one another at all times. Touching or sharing of any kind was forbidden.
We moved our base to Century Oaks Park in Browns Valley so we could spread out more. By November, when our season normally would be drawing to a close, we were still going strong.
We had not participated in a single competition or done any of the fun team bonding activities that make cross country such a joy. But the kids kept showing up because running offered them relief from their Zoomed-in lives.
One of our regulars, senior captain David Acuna, put in the miles despite knowing he would not have the opportunity to return to the state meet in Fresno, which was cancelled due to the pandemic. He also is running out of time to impress college coaches before graduating this June.
It’s now March 2021, and with the pandemic waning in California, the cross country team is a third of the way into our delayed VVAL season.
After wrapping up in mid-April, athletes can join our track team, which has started conditioning.
Prior to the pandemic-shortened season, Kam told a few of us it would be his last, at least for a while. The married father of four said he needed to devote more time to supporting his family. He has since earned a commercial real estate license.
But he couldn’t step away from coaching. Not after the sudden end to the season that never was. He is again leading the Napa High team.
Earlier this week, after practice ended for the day, Kam put equipment away in a storage shed. He wore a NHS beanie, team jacket and a mask concealing half his face. I asked him what he remembers about that day a year ago when he had to dismiss his team early.
“I’ve never felt a loss like that in competition,” the former track star said as he rolled the shed door down and locked it.
The following afternoon, he and his team were back at the track.
Derek Moore is Napa High School’s cross country coach and a freelance journalist who earned a Pulitzer Prize along with staff at the Santa Rosa Press Democrat for breaking news coverage of 2017 wildfires.