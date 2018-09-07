Do we learn anything from history? Recently, a grand jury in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania found that over 300 Catholic priests had sexually abused thousands of minors since 1947. This hardly is the first time for the Church and it leads to the obvious question: has the Catholic Church finally and irrevocably lost its way?
History may well provide the answer with a true story about someone we now would label a “whistleblower.”
More than any other prophet in Biblical history, Jeremiah (approx. 650 BCE – 570 BCE) saw the dangers, inadequacies, and the weakness of the superficial formalism in religion. Jeremiah, the “suffering servant” in the Book of Isaiah (53: 1 – 12) and the author of the Books of Kings and the Book of Lamentations, knew that the clergy and congregations of his day regarded themselves with smug satisfaction from what they viewed as their achievements and their relationship with God, as long as temple ceremonies were conducted as scheduled.
Jeremiah also knew the difference between the husks and the corn and between the shell and the kernel. He knew that, along with a ceremonial framework, there must exist substance, namely, a genuine commitment on the part of clergy and worshipers, to be true to the Abrahamic Covenant (Gen. 15: 18-21) and to maintain a personal relationship with God.
Over time, Jeremiah became disillusioned with the Kingdom of Judah where he preached. The Lord had told him to find an honest man in Judah, but Jeremiah was unable to do so (Jer. 5: 1). Jeremiah then charged the Kingdom with crimes against the Lord: worshiping idols, child sacrifice, lies, false prophets, rulers who did not seek justice, adultery, theft, murder, and exploitation of the poor. He warned that Judah was in moral decline and, unless it changed its ways, it would be demolished as was Shiloh in 1050 BCE.
Jeremiah preached for 40 years warning that the nation’s evil behavior, lies, betrayals, and rejection of God would lead to disaster. His efforts resulted in his being barred from ever entering the temple, and being beaten, tortured, imprisoned, thrown into a pit, and having his hand-written scrolls burned by the king.
In 605 BCE, King Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon invaded the Kingdom of Judah and the city of Jerusalem, imprisoning Judah’s King, capturing its residents, and marching them to Babylon. Those captured remained in exile for 70 years. Jeremiah’s prophecies had come true. He compared the destruction of his nation to the undoing of creation. (Jer. 4: 1—31).
Once again, I ask the question whether we learn anything from history. When it comes to the Catholic Church and its record of sexual abuse of children, an analysis of the evidence would sadly conclude the answer is “no.” The abuse itself is horrific. The fact that the Church hushes up patterns of criminal sexual abuse for years in order to let the statutes of limitations run, conceals evidence, falsifies reports, declines to report clergy crimes to law enforcement agencies, and plays shell games with personnel, is a declaration of moral bankruptcy.
A study conducted by the John Jay College of Criminal Justice reported that 11,000 allegations of sexual abuse were made against 4,392 priests in the United States between 1950 and 2002. 2,411 priests were named in a single allegation, but 149 priests had 10 or more allegations against them.
In 2014, the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child (CRC) issued a report calling upon the Vatican to remove all child abusers from the Church and accused the Church of not acknowledging the extent of the crimes committed. The CRC also urged the Church to report all abusers to law enforcement, to open its archives so those involved in sexual abuse could be held accountable, and to stop imposing confidentiality agreements on child victims as a condition of financial compensation. In response, the Vatican stonewalled.
Tragically, many members of the Church today talk about rape and other abuse of minors in schools and seminaries as ancient history. It is not. It lives on today. Pedophiles are still in the priesthood. Children victimized decades ago still suffer. Due to court judgments, the Church continues to pay billions of dollars to victims and their families. The Church still adheres to omerta, the Mafia Code of Silence.
Church policy places the welfare and reputation of the Church above all else. The welfare of the victims automatically becomes of secondary importance to the Church, although they actually are the ones most in need of Church protection. What we all need today is another Jeremiah. If the Church does not adequately punish abusers and does not adequately shepherd its flock, it, like the Kingdom of Judah, will be destroyed.