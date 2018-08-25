I, along with millions of Americans, have deep indignation toward the policies and behavior of a man unworthy to sit in the Oval Office in The White House – the people’s house as a “President.”
I was very touched by Patti Davis’s recently published editorial about how her father President Ronald Regan would never have tolerated the growing hatred and massive divisions across our nation and world leaders, by the man who holds the most sacred position on earth, grounded and prescribed by our holy Founding Fathers the United States presidency (“My father, Ronald Reagan, would never have stood for this,” NapaValleyRegister.com, Aug. 16).
I have been very open on my personal feelings of this current sitting man, not worthy of being called the word “President.” I have been involved in attempting to have him removed from office, as well as fully knowing in fullest details this current “leader” inspires hate, racism toward all cultures.
I was infuriated when Trump met the chancellor of Germany and proceeded to grab several pieces of candy and literally threw them at the German leader and reportedly said “Here, Angela, don’t say I never gave you anything.”
I had a long standing relationship with President Reagan, corresponding with him before and throughout his presidency. To me President Reagan was a peacemaker, both in politics and his private life. He told me in one letter he sent “that all the people from all walks of life, no matter how rich or poor, matter very deeply to me and Nancy (his loving wife)” and his whole administration.
He said he had always done “my very best as president and as a nation, held together by love and the meaning of God’s loving grace, to shine down on all of us as long as we exist.”
That was President Reagan -- a true lover of all the people.
Like past presidents, he had his shortcomings, and all may not agree with him. But Patti Davis in her editorial put in true perspective of the man and her father. That was the true way he was, public and private. He had a great relationship with the press, as most presidents had in the past.
Trump hates the press and doesn’t like them and their tactics one bit. Trump hates the press, so they retaliate to write trash about him.
To sum it up, to know one president who was beloved by millions, and the other hated and very disliked by millions, shows a shift in the leadership, fouled up deeply now, coming out of the White House.
Donald Trump needs much prayer, but he is failing rapidly and almost daily. I don’t hate Trump personally, but again as a presidential historian and knowing, believe it or not, many of the past occupants, I have never seen nor experienced such a three-ring-circus-like atmosphere this particular outspoken and nasty man has brought to the landscape of not only the American people as a whole, but all over the world in the way he treats leaders and refuses handshakes, as well the kindness expressed from these leaders if he does not get what he wants.
In closing, a president leading a Free World is patient, listens intently to all his cabinet and advisors most especially in the face of possible confrontation of possible war, how to divert it by real and honorable negations, and enable the office as a whole. He does not continue to disgrace it through the kinds of continued and unbalanced behavior of this man, his family, inciting hatred and more racism and riots across our land.
Presently our nation is divided more than it was when President Abraham Lincoln became chief executive, as states seceded, causing a brother-to-brother American Civil War.
Trump also has no desire to confer with any of his predecessors for advice and this may be because of intense pride; he has boldly said he can do the job himself and needs no advice. Well, he has and so far has created a catastrophe in the long process.
This man will hang himself eventually with all his lies and misleading, and I predict on election night in 2020, will lose his ego-ridden office of the presidency by a massive landslide. I hope he doesn’t cry to hard.
Roger Knapp
Napa