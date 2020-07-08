Comments and questions for “Ben from Fresno”

Further, he insists that Democrats and the left want to take God out of his life. Leaving aside the obvious fact that Americans are free to worship God as they like, let me deliver the flat-out simple message to Ben: No one can take God out of your life. You certainly know this. God is not a car that can be repossessed or a cable box that can be disconnected. God can be taken out of your life only if your god is completely exterior to you, and a pretty flimsy one at that. Maybe if your god is a faux-evangelical, obese Golden Calf with a bleached comb-over and a floppy red necktie, then that god, as a public official, can and will be taken out of your life, with greatest pleasure, by a large mass of energized, patriotic citizens with their eyes on Nov. 3.