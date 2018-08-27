Editor’s note: Although he has frequently spoken on the issue, city council candidate James Hinton was not included in a recent article about the Napa city hall plan. The Register invited him to submit the following.
In response to the article “Skeptical view of city hall plan,” I have the following comments.
The article about Mr. Salmon’s opposition to the Civic Center project as proposed fails to mention several important issues which are additional reasons why the project should not go forward.
First, and most critically, the city doesn't have the estimated $121 million to pay for the center.
Second, the city takes the position that the private construction component of the project will not involve prevailing wages. I’ve conferred with legal experts who say that it will indeed require prevailing wages and cost the City at least, 20 percent more to build the project. The key element here is that it is an interdependent project, which contains both public and private parts. The assumptions are that the financial success of the whole is dependent on the success of the parts. That means this must be a prevailing wage project by law.
Third, another critical component of the project is for the city to secure a financially stable hotel developer and residential developer. The success of these individual projects is essential to support the project. For two years, the city has been scrambling to find developers for the hotel and residential components with nothing to show for it.
Obviously, something is amiss with the financial aspect of these two components if there are no willing developers champing at the bit to build in Downtown Napa. At least four separate developers have joined Plenary in the project before backing out once they learned the specific details.
Fourth, under the city’s legal agreement with Plenary, it can exit the contract at a cost of $379,000, which is a small price to pay for the economic distress which this ill- fated project will cause.
Simply stated, these four reasons should be enough for the citizens of Napa to be wary of the project and say “We need to stop this.”
James Hinton
Napa