Commercial insurance companies must go

I am reacting to Dr. Rebecca Levy-Gantt’s letter to the editor of July 29 ("Please, someone destroy the insurance companies -- before they destroy me"). I don’t know her or anything about her OB-GYN practice in Napa but I could not help agreeing with everything she said about the private insurance system being unsustainable.
I have been in the health care business for over 50 years as a bedside nurse, hospital supervisor, CEO of Napa Valley Physicians, PPO insurance contract consultant, and Practice Administrator for Primary Pediatric Medical Group in the East Bay. My father was a surgeon and my husband an internist, both in solo practice, and I’ve always promoted the anti-government, market-driven practice of medicine. No longer.
My experience with commercial insurance companies is very similar to that of Dr. Levy-Gantt’s. They are profit-driven, administrative nightmares. Most small-group physicians and certainly solo practitioners must eventually join up with a hospital foundation because they can no longer compete for health insurance contracts.
For example, Blue Cross was underpaying my 12 pediatricians in several areas (not covering costs) so I requested an increase in those areas. The response I got was that they were not considering any rate adjustments until the next year. End of story.
Interestingly, at the same time, I was able to get very favorable rates from United HealthCare. I found out later, when verifying my doctors with their roster, that they had listed 50 physicians in error so they thought they were dealing with a much bigger group.
I have had the pleasure to personally deal with MediCare of late, and although I never thought I would support a government run program, the alternatives are untenable. If there comes an opportunity to vote for “MediCare for all” – I’m in.
Brigid Mulligan
St. Helena
