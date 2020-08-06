Commercial insurance companies must go

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am reacting to Dr. Rebecca Levy-Gantt’s letter to the editor of July 29 ("Please, someone destroy the insurance companies -- before they destroy me"). I don’t know her or anything about her OB-GYN practice in Napa but I could not help agreeing with everything she said about the private insurance system being unsustainable.

I have been in the health care business for over 50 years as a bedside nurse, hospital supervisor, CEO of Napa Valley Physicians, PPO insurance contract consultant, and Practice Administrator for Primary Pediatric Medical Group in the East Bay. My father was a surgeon and my husband an internist, both in solo practice, and I’ve always promoted the anti-government, market-driven practice of medicine. No longer.

My experience with commercial insurance companies is very similar to that of Dr. Levy-Gantt’s. They are profit-driven, administrative nightmares. Most small-group physicians and certainly solo practitioners must eventually join up with a hospital foundation because they can no longer compete for health insurance contracts.