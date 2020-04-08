Commit to saving our restaurant industry

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

To those of us who are lucky enough to be able to work from home and still maintain a regular paycheck, I challenge all of you to make a commitment to keep our restaurants alive.

My wife and I have decided to do our part by ordering from at least one restaurant each week. I wish we could run this like the KQED fundraiser where we could track the number of people responding to the challenge as it would be great if we could get a thousand people to commit. Stay safe, but not hungry.