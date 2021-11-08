A key aspect of a child-centered educational experience is the commitment to engaging a student’s mind, heart, and hands. In paying conscious attention to the whole child, we help students grow into well-rounded human beings.

Teaching students about social-emotional skills and awareness is essential, helping them understand that they should take care of themselves, take care of each other, and take care of their community. They learn that their actions and words are interconnected, that what we do and say matters. In acknowledging the importance of social-emotional learning (SEL), the California Department of Education suggests that schools help students: set and achieve positive goals; feel and show empathy for others; establish and maintain positive relationships; make responsible decisions; understand and manage emotions.

In reflecting upon the balance between academic and SEL goals in the classroom, John Dewey, the great progressive philosopher, queried: “What avail is it to win prescribed amounts of information about geography and history, to win ability to read and write, if in the process the individual loses his own soul or his appreciation of things worthwhile?”

What is the impact of SEL in schools? A comprehensive national report from the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning found that “SEL programs improved students’ social-emotional skills, attitudes about self and others, connection to school, positive social behavior, and academic performance; they also reduced students’ conduct problems and emotional distress.” In addition, the report found that SEL programming improved students’ academic performance by 11 to 17 percentile points across the studies reviewed. It is clear that SEL benefits both students and their school communities.

Following the Columbine shootings in 1999, one of my students talked about why SEL was important. He said that while he understood the need for metal detectors, security guards, and other school safety measures, he most appreciated what a caring school offered its students. In those schools, he said, we arm our hearts, creating a community in which we know about and are known by each other, care about each other, and trust each other.

Centuries ago, Confucius had the following to say about the power of education:

If your plan is for one year, plant rice

If your plan is for ten years, plant trees

If your plan is for a hundred years, educate children.

Let us educate them well.

Daniel Schwartz

Head of School

Blue Oak School

Napa