On behalf of Celebrate! Napa Valley (part of the Napa County Fair Association), I would like to express my sincere appreciation to all of the volunteers, vendors, and entertainers who helped to make this year’s Christmas Faire in Calistoga a festive event. It is through the partnership and participation of local organizations and businesses that enable us to preserve this cherished community celebration, now approaching its’ 50th year.
I feel that it is important to remind our friends and neighbors that the Faire brings people together to share ideas, inventions, and talents in ways lost in other venues. The fair is a place to gather and celebrate our unique heritage and traditions.
In addition to the Christmas Faire, we also started Calistoga’s own Neighborhood Lights Competition, which is now in its 3rd year. This is a rewarding extension of our Faire and a cherished demonstration of community spirit. Congratulations to the big winners. You can still drive through Calistoga’s neighborhoods and enjoy the festive holiday decor.
There was a time when locals traveled to the local fair to sell their goods and trade with others. Today, we instill these same simple values in all that we do and this year’s vendors brought incredible hand made wares for all to see. The Community Cookie Swap provided a colorful array of treats and recipes to preserve tradition for generations to come and donations to the Cake Walk were instrumental in spreading smiles. And during this new digital landscape, our crafts and Wreath Workshop was a huge hit in bringing folks together in a non-digital creative space.
So please remember that as we go into the holidays, we do so with extreme gratitude because of you our generous community of faire supporters.
Kelly Barrett Coudert
Programs Coordinator
Celebrate! Napa Valley