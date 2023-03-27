As my brothers Kevin, Michael and me walked down Pueblo, the street we grew up on and spent most of our days as children, I see a beautiful community full of culture, loyalty, hardworking people, and family. From the outside and where I see from now, I can say my community was also surrounded by gangs, violence, and a lot of options to make bad decisions. Bigger than all that though was one of the most important options and places on that street, the place that gave a kid like me a safe space to exist, a place for my friends and I to just be kids again, and the place that helped me find my reason to not give up and something bigger than myself to keep fighting for. My name is Jazmin Valdovinos, and that place is the Boys and Girls Clubs of Napa Valley.

I have been attending The Boys and Girls Clubs for 10 years and to this day I still make that walk down pueblo every day to arrive at The Club. On my best days, my worst days, in the rain and through everything, I always find myself back there. I can remember that first walk and seeing The Club from a distance. The Club is the biggest building in my neighborhood, you can't help but notice it and see those blue hands peeking over everything. My mother sent us that day because she needed a place for us to go while she worked long hours to provide for our family.

It was a hard decision for her to make but she trusted The Club. She knew we would be looked after, given a healthy meal and safe. I was just a little girl at the time who was feeling nervous and overwhelmed because I knew I wouldn't know anybody, but I was glad to have my older brothers with me.

The first two weeks at The Club I had a challenging time opening and making friends. That lasted until I met my very first friend named Jimena. She helped get me out of my comfort zone and showed me so many activities that I would go on to love. Some of my favorite activities at The Club were playing my favorite game “Ship's Captain” in the gym, the “Smart Girls” program with Crystal where I learned about self-esteem and healthy relationships, and “Power Hour” where I got the help, I needed to complete my homework every day. Those afternoon days went by so fast and everyday was something new to look forward to. Those days were all about just being a kid and I thank The Club for being there as they shielded me from everything that was going on around me outside.

In later years while still attending The Club my father would pass away. His passing would hit me hard, and I couldn't be shielded from what was going on anymore. The situation created family issues and caused me to stop attending The Club for some time. It felt like those years just being a kid were over. During that time, I had lost myself, had a lack of communication with family and was not motivated for school. I found myself in harmful situations and choosing to make bad decisions. I surrounded myself with people with gang affiliation and was constantly in fights at school because of it. I started being known as the girl who would stand up to anyone and everything. I was angry and if there was a fight, I was in it.

As years passed, I would find my way back to The Boys and Girls Clubs. I didn't tell anyone at the time, but I returned to seek help. This time I found myself in the middle school program of The Club’s teen center. I didn’t get the help I wanted at first, not because it wasn't available but because I didn’t want everyone to know what was going on with me. I was in and out of The Club until I made a deep connection with one the members and my now close friend Azhley. Azhley has always been someone I've been able to look up to and one day I decided to open to her. The words that followed that came out of her mouth gave me the motivation to finally seek help. She told me “Jazmin you are not the only person that is dealing with this, many of us here have been through it too, you are not alone.”

That’s when I had the courage to speak with the club staff Josh. I told him the things that were going on and expressed how I was feeling. He listened and gave me great motivation. That's another reason I came back because I knew that I would find people who had my best interest and staff who I could trust. Since then, The Club has always made me feel happy and that happiness that I have will never go away, not because I have been going for 10 years but because of the people and the joy they bring. Yes, I might have lost my motivation, but I still had a heart that never went away. After all those years of pain and bad decisions I never gave up. You know why? I had The Club by my side.

Opening allowed me to start getting back to doing the things I love. I started to exercise daily, took up boxing as a way to express myself, started communicating with my family better and started taking more opportunities to participate at The Club. I was able to be a part of Napa Valley Youth Leadership Academy where over eight weeks I was able to come together with other middle school students to build leadership skills, experience field trips to a variety of local businesses, learn about teamwork on the zipline and ropes course and meet different successful leaders from our community. This experience showed me my unique leadership strength is in using my voice. I always knew I was someone who was outspoken but now I realized the impact it could make if I use it wisely.

Another opportunity was Family Night Fridays. Everything from movie nights, game nights, challenge relays in the gym, to teen night outs where we go on field trips. These nights might seem all fun and games but the impact they have had on me is so meaningful. Friday nights at The Club gave me a chance to be off the streets and choose to do something positive, allowed my friends and I all to put our problems aside and let us just be big kids for the night.

The opportunities and the impact The Club has had in my life has continued into high school as the teen center has become my second home and the people inside have become my family. The Teen center is where I have been able to find me why in life, where I've been able to continue to stand back up and have shown me how to fight for something that is bigger than myself. Starting high school during a pandemic was an experience that shook not only myself but our entire community. Again though, The Club was there by my side. While schools were shut down, The Club was open, and it allowed me a safe place to do virtual learning. Having the Club during that time also provided me structure with a schedule I could follow every day and gave me the sense of familiarity I needed. I saw my grades improve so much over time and I was able to get the academic and personal help I needed. It was a tough time, but we got through it together and I like to think we are coming out of it stronger than before.

This year with the encouragement of our president Dareydy, I joined Keystone for the first time and have started to be able to serve and make an impact in the community. As a leader in Keystone over the next few years I plan to use everything The Club has shown me and find ways to use my voice to bring more cultural and ethnic specific programs to our club and to advocate for more empowering spaces and programs to be funded in schools.

The Boys and Girls Club of Napa Valley through everything has found a way to stand by, stand with and stand up for my family, my community and myself. They have shown me how to open, shown me that I have a voice that is powerful and shown me how to fight for something way bigger than myself. The Club let me be a kid again and not only provided me a space to safely exist but a space where my future is now empowered. My time with The Club is not over and I'm excited for everything that I will experience in the upcoming years, but I know no matter what comes and no matter how many times I get knocked down I'll continue to get back up because at The Club I found my fight.