Commuters or housing?

Providing more housing - especially affordable workforce housing - has been embraced at least in theory but little practice in Napa County. The accepted rationale is that it will reduce commuting, alleviate traffic congestion and at the same time reduce carbon emissions.
It is worth exploring this theory.
Passenger cars are responsible for about 12 percent of total carbon emissions. However, ending an employment commute does not eliminate the use of a car a family uses for peripheral use shopping, schooling, visiting, entertainment, travel, etc. Nevertheless, for purposes of this discussion, let us initially accept that providing workforce housing inside the county would reduce emissions by 12 percent.
Housing the workforce in American Canyon, Napa, even St. Helena and Calistoga does little to decrease intra-valley traffic to and from these locations to the places of employment at wineries, hospitality, retail etc. scattered all over the valley unless they happen to be located right next door, which is never the case.
Even if housing were provided in the proximity of employment, such housing will accommodate not only commuters but their entire families. Whereas prior to the commuter’s move to Napa county that family used to do all its peripheral driving outside Napa County, it now does so within it. And traffic congestion increases.
On the other hand, residential buildings account for 20 percent of operational carbon emissions plus 5 per cent in embodied energy (raw materials, transport, manufacturing, building) which has a generally accepted 50- to 70-year life span at which time the embodied energy cycle repeats itself.
Viewed from a global climate perspective, this 13 per cent energy deficit is independent of housing location. But viewed form a local perspective, it makes a big difference when one factors in the expansion of the accommodating infrastructure, local resources and associated monetary costs.
The 2015 Fehr & Peers Napa County Travel Behavior Study identified 25 percent of the roughly 160,000 license plates entering Napa county it was able to capture in one day as “work-related inbound vehicle trips,” which translates to at least 40,000 commuters. This exposes the daunting number of housing units required if one wishes to make even the smallest dent in the reduction of work-related commuter trips.
That same study identified 8 percent outbound work trips. Many of the other members of the newly Napa County-housed family will still retain their original outside jobs, thereby increasing outbound commute. It may well be as large as the inbound decrease.
If we run a model for 4,000 new housing units, and disregarding the outbound commute traffic increase, these units would make a 10 percent reduction in inbound commuter traffic but a mere 2.5 percent in overall traffic and this only at the county’s entry points.
In the meantime, Napa County’s population will have increased by 10,000 new residents (2.5 typical family unit) who will significantly degrade intra-county traffic congestion. There is simply no way out of the predicament that plagues every city in the country: If population increases, so does traffic congestion, carbon emissions and depletion of local resources.
To that point: The typical U.S. apartment family consumes 150 gallons of water every day – 55,000 per year. The 4,000 additional families will consume 219 million gallons of water every year. In the face of having achieved nothing – if not the opposite – of what we thought housing would accomplish, it is a legitimate question to ask whether we can afford this. Or is it best to let the counties where the commuting labor force comes from bear that burden?
The purpose of this writing is not to provide an answer but to shed light on some hereto unquestioned parameters our officials must weigh in policy making. Because despite the negative outcomes outlined above, workforce housing brings with it demographic and cultural benefits that increase other important aspects of the quality of life.
One thing is certain: The continued economic growth model that relies on the disproportionately large number of the lowest financial output and reward per worker, is where the root of the problem lies.
George Caloyannidis
Calistoga
