Commuters or housing?

In the meantime, Napa County’s population will have increased by 10,000 new residents (2.5 typical family unit) who will significantly degrade intra-county traffic congestion. There is simply no way out of the predicament that plagues every city in the country: If population increases, so does traffic congestion, carbon emissions and depletion of local resources.

To that point: The typical U.S. apartment family consumes 150 gallons of water every day – 55,000 per year. The 4,000 additional families will consume 219 million gallons of water every year. In the face of having achieved nothing – if not the opposite – of what we thought housing would accomplish, it is a legitimate question to ask whether we can afford this. Or is it best to let the counties where the commuting labor force comes from bear that burden?

The purpose of this writing is not to provide an answer but to shed light on some hereto unquestioned parameters our officials must weigh in policy making. Because despite the negative outcomes outlined above, workforce housing brings with it demographic and cultural benefits that increase other important aspects of the quality of life.

One thing is certain: The continued economic growth model that relies on the disproportionately large number of the lowest financial output and reward per worker, is where the root of the problem lies.