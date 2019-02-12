I'm sure I speak for a good percentage of the Napa community in offering a very sincere 'thank you' to Rick Enos and Compadres for all that they have contributed to our community.
I've been involved in a number of nonprofits over the years and one constant for any fundraiser was the Compadres griddle turning out a seemingly endless supply of quesadillas. I know that restaurants are continually solicited to support fundraisers, at their own expense, and it seems as if "no" was not in Rick's vocabulary.
Compadres has also supported local musicians, stretching all the way from the concerts on the lawn in Yountville to the Sunday entertainment on the patio during the warm months. Their banquet room hosted everything from political fundraisers to engagement parties to wakes. I teach high school, and Compadres offered a good first job and an introduction to the world of work to many of my students.
So thanks, Rick and crew, you've certainly been a community all-star all these years, and it's been deeply appreciated. Good luck in your search for a new home. I can't help but believe there is a property owner out there who will take the long view and keep the Compadres saga going.
Mike Cromwell
Napa