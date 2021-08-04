 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Complicated life with alcohol

Complicated life with alcohol

{{featured_button_text}}

Regarding Kevin Courtney’s recent column “My relationship with alcohol: It's complicated” (Aug. 1).

Kevin has remarkable insight into the effect his father’s alcohol dependence had on him. As he tells of his experience with his father he is respectful of those affected with alcohol dependence/abuse and his empathy extends to those who are connected by family trees where alcoholism does great damage.

He speaks so kindly of “silliness and altered demeanor” of his father when drinking and how he continued to miss those tender “good night messages” even into adulthood.

At a young age, he developed an understanding and maturity far beyond his years.

Cheryle Stanley

Yountville

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Register logo

Register logo

  • Updated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News