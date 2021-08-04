Complicated life with alcohol

Regarding Kevin Courtney’s recent column “My relationship with alcohol: It's complicated” (Aug. 1).
Kevin has remarkable insight into the effect his father’s alcohol dependence had on him. As he tells of his experience with his father he is respectful of those affected with alcohol dependence/abuse and his empathy extends to those who are connected by family trees where alcoholism does great damage.
He speaks so kindly of “silliness and altered demeanor” of his father when drinking and how he continued to miss those tender “good night messages” even into adulthood.
At a young age, he developed an understanding and maturity far beyond his years.
Cheryle Stanley
Yountville