Comprehensive plan is needed on Napa traffic

We are writing to thank Richard Tippitt for his spot-on observations about dangerous conditions for bicyclists and pedestrians in Napa ("Prioritize something. Prioritize safety," Nov. 5). Speeding, distracted driving, cutting through downtown residential streets, and commercial trucks barreling through neighborhoods have to be addressed with a holistic plan for the city of Napa.

A year ago, a group of concerned neighbors formed a grassroots group to bring attention to the need for traffic calming measures. Slow Down Napa is collaborating with the Napa Bicycle Coalition, the Downtown Napa Association, and the Bicycles and Trails Commission. We have met with the mayor and City Council members, the Police Department, Public Works and Community Development staff.

Councilmember Bernie Narvaez recently proposed that red light cameras be reactivated and the council agreed to add this discussion to a future agenda. It is a start, but it is not enough. A comprehensive plan is needed.

We’re working to engage the community and raise awareness with a campaign that is almost ready to launch. Our video for social media and yard signs for visibility will urge people to slow down and preserve our small-town vibe by driving safely and with some kindness.

We can do this small part, but it is up to our City Council to set a course for Napa to evaluate and re-engineer a complete streets program to curb speeding and create a safe environment for bicyclists and pedestrians.

We welcome all ideas and information about your neighborhood and issues you see. For questions and more information see: SlowDownNapa.com.

Maureen Trippe and Joyce Stavert

Co-Founders, Slow Down Napa