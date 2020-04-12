Concerns on communication and virus transmission

There is a lot of misconstrued and misinformed information out there as well as disinformation. I say fact- check everything you read. I have the rap as a cause reveler, I say rebel.

I have been taking inventory of stores, banks, fast food, buses, cabs and any other enclosed and confined structures that serve the community.

With an aerosol transmission and float time, the virus is challenged by the outdoor environment of temperature and humidity. But most crucial to us is a confined structure where it can survive up to three hours some experts have stated.

In my shopping travels, some stores are not adhering to cautions. I have seen baggers not following a chain of sanitation. Not wearing gloves then picking trash out of shopping carts, then touching their face and clothes. Some stores have barriers up to protect from projectiles, this is good but can’t stop a floating aerosol.

I have seen Napa Valley Transit drivers with no masks. I see people wearing masks into the stores then taking them off. Or individuals in general who choose not to wear a mask. Teens and children too. In general, some stores have no management directives in place but social distancing.

On condition of anonymity, a store employee told me that management ordered no wearing of masks.