Concerns on communication and virus transmission

You usually find my attempts at journalistic writing directed towards our music industry or my political thoughts and interests. However, as many of you know, the world flipped upside down in the beginning of March and Miss Pandemic arrived in full apocalyptic dress.
I am a musician, and at first arrival of this terrible event, I thought I should play soothing music on YouTube for the many. Then my thought changed, for I am a Delta Blues Kat and Son House’s “Death Letter Blues” has kept playing in my head these days.
Soothing music just isn’t what I am visioning right now as they hook people up to respirators. I got nothing yet to say in lyrics for this hard time.
Then, my sister informed me that she believed I was not taking this event seriously and my sanitation chain was, well, stupid at best if not nothing. I had as well come down with a severe nasal infection and the dawn of concern arose in my brain, that hey? This is serious, duh?
So I dived into news reports, online reports and articles. To segue here, I am college educated and I had one class I hated. Microbiology 101. With an honored Ph.D. professor whose special interest was -- hold the thought -- biological weapons. Yes, the study of Pandora’s Box.
So my interest to improve my sanitation chain turned into research and that alerted back to my only one summer of science fiction micro-cell study.
As I watched communications from authorities and media, the deductive mind told me, something's not adding up? Social distancing, protection from coughing/sneezing projectiles and isolating are all good. However, at the rate the virus was transmitting and the number of fatalities so quickly rising I came to believe that this virus was operating at the top of the transmission pyramid.
An airborne pathogen aerosol with a float time/hang time. I had gathered publications that supported that conclusion. I decided I needed to get the message out. Yes, there are varying opinions on this but the CDC as early as February 2020 released this opinion.
Here is the first citation I could track: “Advice for parents on how to protect your young family from catching Coronavirus in the UAE,” By Tabitha Barda, Feb. 04, 2020.
Since little is known about exactly how the virus is transmitted yet, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that it be treated like an airborne pathogen, which can be transmitted from human to human via droplets in the air, end quote.
With that discovery, I started a public Facebook page: facebook.com/JerN95. It is called Wear A Mask Day. I have begun gathering information and research for the pandemic there with the many varying important specifics on the virus. And, I fact check. Also, no politics or preppie doom. There are some good informative reads there. Please visit.
There is a lot of misconstrued and misinformed information out there as well as disinformation. I say fact- check everything you read. I have the rap as a cause reveler, I say rebel.
I have been taking inventory of stores, banks, fast food, buses, cabs and any other enclosed and confined structures that serve the community.
With an aerosol transmission and float time, the virus is challenged by the outdoor environment of temperature and humidity. But most crucial to us is a confined structure where it can survive up to three hours some experts have stated.
In my shopping travels, some stores are not adhering to cautions. I have seen baggers not following a chain of sanitation. Not wearing gloves then picking trash out of shopping carts, then touching their face and clothes. Some stores have barriers up to protect from projectiles, this is good but can’t stop a floating aerosol.
I have seen Napa Valley Transit drivers with no masks. I see people wearing masks into the stores then taking them off. Or individuals in general who choose not to wear a mask. Teens and children too. In general, some stores have no management directives in place but social distancing.
On condition of anonymity, a store employee told me that management ordered no wearing of masks.
The coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic requires this and more measures of safety. Stores that have made the effort are CVS and Bev Mo, so far as I know. Trader Joe's and Safeway are making an effort too. The next step would be atmospheric sanitization in the stores after closing at night.
Please, do not panic, I am raising the hand of caution, better safe than sorry. Volunteer, wear your mask. You can learn more at my page.
Dalton J. Piercey
Napa
