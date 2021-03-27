Condemning rising abuse of Asian community

All of us at Yao Family Wines are deeply troubled by the recent increase in verbal and physical attacks being perpetrated against the Asian American community here in the United States.

As a Napa Valley-based winery with a Chinese founder, we strongly condemn any act of harassment, verbal or physical violence, microaggressions, and hate against our fellow Asian and Asian American communities.

According to the White House memorandum condemning these intolerable acts, an estimated 2 million Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have served on the front lines of this crisis as healthcare providers, as first responders, and in other essential roles in our country. Over the last 150 years, Asian Americans have contributed to our country as scientists, entrepreneurs, political leaders, and fellow citizens, and have enriched our cultural melting pot with their contributions in art, music and cuisine.

We join the many voices calling to #StopAsianHate and stand with and in support of our partners and communities against anti-Asian discrimination. Please join us, support Asian-owned businesses and encourage everyone to do their part to stand with this precious community. We will only overcome this crisis together.

Jay Behmke, President