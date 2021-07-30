 Skip to main content
Conditional endorsement of Newsom

I'll dual endorse Gavin Newsom (D?) and Dan Kapelovitz (G) in the 2021 California recall, if, and only if, Newsom adopts my plan to use public-public partnerships to abolish police.

If he rejects my offer, my dual endorsement is off the table, and I'll run a write-in campaign, to raise and spend money, to defeat Newsom and elect Governor Dan.

Alex Shantz

St. Helena

