Conditional endorsement of Newsom

I'll dual endorse Gavin Newsom (D?) and Dan Kapelovitz (G) in the 2021 California recall, if, and only if, Newsom adopts my plan to use public-public partnerships to abolish police.

If he rejects my offer, my dual endorsement is off the table, and I'll run a write-in campaign, to raise and spend money, to defeat Newsom and elect Governor Dan.