Confidence in leadership, role-model representation

Elizabeth (Liz) Alessio, current Napa City Council member and Vice Mayor of Napa, is ready to announce her candidacy for reelection.
I have known Liz since she was an elementary student and over the years I have followed her outstanding achievements in leadership. I am a retired teacher/administrator and have taught advanced leadership training courses throughout Northern California training many current and future leaders and written articles defining leadership skills identified and followed for success.
Liz Alessio is a wonderful example of all leadership qualities definitions, essentials. She is a perfect example of outstanding character, and integrity, and honesty, leadership in daily life, community and city involvement.
Liz is a role model for all citizens of the Napa Community seeking service in and around the city.
She has been recognized numerous times by leadership officials and instructors specializing in professional leadership instruction both in Napa and several other communities. Liz is a recognized award winner /recipient of accolades and top leadership style in Leadership Napa Valley positions.
Whenever the city of Napa is in need any source of leadership in any situation, Liz Alessio steps forward. She educates herself on every necessary ingredient for the needs of the city, listens very carefully to all input, embraces all persons involved in any necessary parts of current issues, encourages everyone in the Napa Community to come forward with suggestions and never makes any snap judgments without careful consultation.
Elizabeth Alessio, candidate for Napa City Council and is just what the city of Napa needs and must have to press forward in the present and in the future. Her vision for the future of Napa is vitally encouraging for the future of every citizen.
Elizabeth Alessio is a seven-day-a-week, dedicated, always involved community leader in the city and county of Napa. Her professional service in leadership with Napa Community Health and the outstanding leadership in the ongoing project Operation: With Love from Home, the organization and packaging of supplies for service personnel on active duty overseas.
In addition to her and the staff she puts together to make this program moves forward is her inspiration spreading throughout the Napa community with the result of numerous outpouring of volunteers who come forward to help in the packaging effort. Her asking for help is a huge success currently existing volunteerism.
Professional in all her personal and business relationships with several agencies throughout the city, her vision for the future of Napa is vitally encouraging for the future of every citizen. She is always civically mindful of what the Napa community needs to move forward. Liz is always thoughtful of the history of the community and how the city of Napa has progressed to this point. How Napa grows from here is carefully considered by candidates for city council and Elizabeth Alessio is that right candidate.
Liz Alessio is a fourth-generation Napa native, whose family has lived in Napa Valley for over 140 years. Her great-great-grandfather was a Napa County Supervisor from 1901-1904 and as a master stonemason built several of Napa’s most famous landmarks. Liz’s father was a Napa Police officer and her mother a local banker, both involved on local boards.
Liz spent 20 years in healthcare, with a 10-year emphasis on public health and community benefit. She has been a small business owner in local tourism. She received her degree in communications from Napa Valley College, and is a former Parks and Recreation Commissioner.
Liz was elected at-large to the Napa City Council in 2018, and is currently the Vice Mayor. She resides in District 1, but serves everyone in the city of Napa. Liz served on the Association of Bay Area Governments General Assembly (ABAG) from 2018 to 2020 and the Napa County Flood Control & Water Conservation District Board (Flood District Board) from 2018 to 2020, continuing as an Alternate Board Member starting in 2021.
She currently serves on the Napa Valley Transportation Authority (NVTA) as Chair for 2021, the Oversight Board of the Area Agency on Aging (AAA) serving Napa & Solano, the Napa County Climate Action Committee, the City of Napa Nomination Committee, and the Napa Sub-region Housing Allocation Committee (NSHAC). Beginning 2021, Liz also serves on the Mobile Home and Mobile Home Park Owners’ Committee, and the Napa County Youth Opportunities Commission as an Alternate Board Member.
Outside of her civic duties, Liz is also active in the community as a board member for the Napa County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and as the executive director for the Napa County Historical Society.
Liz is married to Jess Hudak, and has three adult children, and a granddaughter that lives in Napa.
Jeff Johnson
Yountville