Confidence in leadership, role-model representation

Elizabeth Alessio, candidate for Napa City Council and is just what the city of Napa needs and must have to press forward in the present and in the future. Her vision for the future of Napa is vitally encouraging for the future of every citizen.

Elizabeth Alessio is a seven-day-a-week, dedicated, always involved community leader in the city and county of Napa. Her professional service in leadership with Napa Community Health and the outstanding leadership in the ongoing project Operation: With Love from Home, the organization and packaging of supplies for service personnel on active duty overseas.

In addition to her and the staff she puts together to make this program moves forward is her inspiration spreading throughout the Napa community with the result of numerous outpouring of volunteers who come forward to help in the packaging effort. Her asking for help is a huge success currently existing volunteerism.