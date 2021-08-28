Congrats on telling the truth about wine

Kudos to Tim Carl for the article that reminds us that wine is not a health food ("Local Tastes: Wine is not healthy. Period." Aug. 20). Congratulations to the Register for running it at the top of the page in the On Wine sections. I congratulate your courage.

The excuse that drinking red wine is good for health because it contains resveratrol does not hold much water when a bottle of pills costs about the same as a good bottle of wine and is enough for six months.

I like a glass of wine and I also like ice cream, knowing that neither is good for my health. But I also know the dangers. Too much can ruin my life.

Perhaps the next well-researched article could be on alcoholism in Napa.

Linda Williamson

Calistoga