 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Congrats on telling the truth about wine

Congrats on telling the truth about wine

{{featured_button_text}}

Kudos to Tim Carl for the article that reminds us that wine is not a health food ("Local Tastes: Wine is not healthy. Period." Aug. 20). Congratulations to the Register for running it at the top of the page in the On Wine sections. I congratulate your courage.

The excuse that drinking red wine is good for health because it contains resveratrol does not hold much water when a bottle of pills costs about the same as a good bottle of wine and is enough for six months.

I like a glass of wine and I also like ice cream, knowing that neither is good for my health. But I also know the dangers. Too much can ruin my life.

Perhaps the next well-researched article could be on alcoholism in Napa.

Linda Williamson

Calistoga

Tags

Pop the cork on Napa Valley wine!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Register logo

Register logo

  • Updated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News