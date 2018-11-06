On Saturday, Oct. 27, 35 cyclists rode through vineyards and city bike routes on the first Napa Climate Ride. The ride was organized by Napa Climate NOW! to showcase the 2018 Napa Climate Champions, to present their award certificates, and to learn about their actions to reduce global warming.
It was a beautiful day for a ride and very uplifting to hear about the positive and effective actions taken by our local champions. We finished with a shared picnic in Fuller Park.
Napa Climate NOW! would like to thank all the riders who participated and the community members who joined us at the award ceremonies and the picnic. We would like to give a special thanks to Joel King of the Napa Bicycle Coalition for his excellent bike safety talk and to Philip Sales of the Napa Valley Vine Trail for an update on the popularity of and progress on our Napa Valley Vine Trail.
Napa Climate NOW! salutes the 2018 Napa Climate Champions: David Graves of Saintsbury Winery, Bob Hillhouse and the team at Bicycle Works (plus Dame Rahal of Athletic Feat), the Napa County Resource Conservation District, Napa City Councilmember Scott Sedgley, and New Tech High teacher Christie Wolf, students Martin Alvarez and Austin Larsen, and former student Nick Dillon. We are grateful to each of them for working for our community on the most serious issue of our time--climate change.
Chris Benz
Napa Climate NOW!