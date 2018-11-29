Progressive Women of Napa Valley congratulates Mary Luros and Liz Alessio as they join the Napa City Council. The skills that each of these women brings to their new duties will serve our community well.
Mary’s ability to master the details of public policy, openness to her constituents, and commitment to the city where she works and raises her family, will be immensely valuable. Liz’s holistic vision of government from the perspective of both individual and community wellness, coupled with her unwavering commitment to inclusion and respect, will complement the talents of both Mary and the returning Council members.
In addition to the on-going decisions regarding growth, affordable housing, a new civic center and quality of life, the City Council will be crafting a general plan for 2040. With the addition of these talented and pragmatic women to its team, we know that the council will have the breadth, depth, and courage needed to make good choices for the people of Napa.
Sharon Macklin
Napa