Congress could still do the right thing

In Germany, the unemployment rate has only gone up slightly because of the COVID-19 lockdown. German stimulus bills have been in the hundreds of billions, as opposed to the trillions that the U.S. has spent only to wind up with much greater unemployment numbers.

That's because instead of corporate bailouts, which are essentially looting our economy and giving to the rich, the German government spent their bailout money covering the paychecks of businesses. That way Germans are not left high and dry, still have their jobs and businesses are a lot more protected. Of course, Germany also offers universal healthcare.

Congress could still do this, but they choose not to because the biggest concern of a Congressperson is helping their donors.

That's why the few people in Congress calling for much more help, for us, than a $1,200 check and COBRA insurance are the members of Congress who run grassroots campaigns. The value of corporate-free candidates is as plain as day.

Jason Kishineff

American Canyon