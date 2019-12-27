I was thumbing through “The Book of Virtues” by William Bennett and stumbled upon the following article: “The American’s Creed” written by William Tyler Page in 1917 and accepted by the House of Representatives on April 3, 1918 that states:
“I believe in the United States of America as a Government of the people, by the people, for the people; whose just powers are derived from the consent of the governed; a democracy in a republic; a sovereign Nation of many sovereign states; a perfect union, one and inseparable; established upon whose principles of freedom, equality, justice, and humanity for which American patriots sacrificed their lives and fortunes. I therefore believe it is my duty to my country to love it; to support its Constitution; to obey its laws; to respect its flag, and to defend it against all enemies."
Perhaps members of Congress need to be reminded of this creed that they passed a century ago, especially in light of last week’s congressional actions where it appeared some in Congress were reluctant to defend the Constitution.
Gerald S. Jakubowski
American Canyon
