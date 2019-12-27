{{featured_button_text}}

I was thumbing through “The Book of Virtues” by William Bennett and stumbled upon the following article: “The American’s Creed” written by William Tyler Page in 1917 and accepted by the House of Representatives on April 3, 1918 that states:

“I believe in the United States of America as a Government of the people, by the people, for the people; whose just powers are derived from the consent of the governed; a democracy in a republic; a sovereign Nation of many sovereign states; a perfect union, one and inseparable; established upon whose principles of freedom, equality, justice, and humanity for which American patriots sacrificed their lives and fortunes. I therefore believe it is my duty to my country to love it; to support its Constitution; to obey its laws; to respect its flag, and to defend it against all enemies."

Perhaps members of Congress need to be reminded of this creed that they passed a century ago, especially in light of last week’s congressional actions where it appeared some in Congress were reluctant to defend the Constitution.

Gerald S. Jakubowski

American Canyon

Your favorite Napa Valley Register letters to the editor of 2019

We get hundreds of letters to the editor every year, but usually only a few stand out. These were your favorite letters based on total page views.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0