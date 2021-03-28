Consider alternatives for Upvalley waste company

Clover Flats Landfill has already been cited for contaminating the Napa River and was responsible for its closure in 2019. I must add that this is the water source that irrigates many of our world-class vineyards.

The company has also been cited for cutting unpermitted roads and increasing acidification to the nearby creek.

Clover Flats brought in containers of waste from fracking operations in North Dakota, waste that was later found to be radioactive. It took them nearly a year to remove this unregulated waste as discussed in an October 2020 St. Helena City Council meeting, but not before exposure resulted in health issues for employees. Best practices do not appear to be in their vocabulary.

The concerns of my neighbors on Whitehall Lane should be the concerns of all Napa Valley residents. Upper Valley Disposal Services and Clover Flats Landfill have gone largely unchecked until there are episodes and violations that impact the quiet enjoyment of our homes, our clean water, the quality of our air and our property values. Other voices should join mine in not only demanding the denial of the use permit to expand Clover Flats but to also and finally consider alternatives to these facilities, at the least exposing them to a competitive bidding process.