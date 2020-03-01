Consider at-home euthanasia for ailing pets

In reading you article about "Saying Goodbye" to your pet ("Saying goodbye: Tips to guide you through your most difficult decision as a pet owner," Feb. 23), I noticed one very important item missing from the article, that being euthanasia at home.

I have had to say goodbye to more dogs than I care to think about, most having lived long, happy lives. One thing I know for certain, a trip to the veterinarian is a traumatic thing for a dog on any occasion.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

As such, while I respect the great and caring work these professionals do, when I discovered there are vets that will provide this service in you home, it was a no-brainer. My lab passed away peacefully, in his own bed, in his favorite corner. She then took him away with her to his final resting place.

I can't emphasize enough what a great act of kindness this was an how much it made a tragic life cycle event a bit more tolerable. If you search online, you will find a number of vets that perform this service. I highly recommend them for your consideration when that difficult time comes.

Marc Levin

Napa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0