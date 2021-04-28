Consider effect of your "prayers" on others

Regarding Isidro Rodriguez's "Don't prevent us from praying at Planned Parenthood" (April 21): With all the respect and love that you deserve and knowing that you profess to love women, children, and all this beautiful Napa community, I beg you to understand the impact your "prayers" have on the innocent people trying to access adequate and affordable health care.

The Planned Parenthood facility in Napa does not perform abortions. Your "prayer vigils" actually intimidate and harass innocent people trying to access affordable preventative health care regardless of your perception. I think perception is a key word here as I'm sure you must have the best of intentions, however they do not translate to the patients of this facility who are seeking a variety of healthcare needs including preventative pregnancies, preventative cancer screenings, treatment for sexually transmitted diseases from consensual sex and rape, as well as a myriad of other issues.