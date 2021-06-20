Consider how we can continue to advance

Recently I passed over the Third Street Bridge into downtown. It was such a pleasant surprise to see the welcoming metallic rainbow poised tall above the buildings on Main Street. In that moment, I reflected upon the immense progress made in our little town for LGBTQ+ inclusion and visibility.

I attribute many of these advancements to the hard work of community activists, local non-profits, and small businesses taking a stand against hateful rhetoric and closed minds. To you all, I am grateful for your courage and vulnerability.

I was also saddened, remembering when I was a senior at Napa High School in 2009. It was my first time experiencing blatant discrimination. I had dreamed of taking my boyfriend to prom. The school staff told me that I could not buy a couple’s ticket for a same-sex couple. Everyone knows the couple’s ticket is less expensive than two singles. Couple’s tickets were reserved for boy-girl couples only, they said.

My boyfriend and I were illegitimate and invisible to them. It was because of a compassionate administrator’s advocacy, who later went on to become the school principal, that the issue was resolved. We happily attended prom with our discounted tickets and will celebrate 13 years together this summer. To this day, nothing brings me more joy than a good deal — and I suppose my husband brings me joy, too.