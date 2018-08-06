We'd like to take this opportunity to help the public learn about one of Napa's outstanding community organizations. The Napa Valley Education Foundation (NVEF) is a non-profit whose sole mission is to support the students, teachers, and schools of the Napa Valley Unified School District, though we are independent from the District itself. Our history of helping Napa schoolchildren goes back 35 years, when Vallergas Market helped to provide our initial funding.
We are very proud of what our 18,000 students achieve every academic year with the help of the district's 3,800 staff. Even with the budgetary pressures on education, 95.4 percent of our students graduate and an impressive 87 percent of our graduates continue on to college (both figures exceed state averages)! These and other impressive achievements are listed on our website at http://nvef.org/who_we_are/missionvision-purpose, by clicking "View the 2016-2017 NVUSD Fact Sheet".
Everything we do at NVEF is to "Help the Kids". The foundation focuses on three major areas of support to produce the widest impact across the system: Academics and College & Career Readiness, Health & Wellness, and Music & Arts. We try to concentrate on areas that may not have received the support that they are worthy of, in addition to the basics that we all remember from our school days. Academics always come first, but when budgets were squeezed over the last few years, phys. ed., music, and the arts were often programs that were reduced (or eliminated).
NVEF is thankful that we were able to step in and replace some of that lost funding, so that these important parts of education were preserved. One example is our support of music in the schools. We provide over 600 instruments annually to students, regardless of their ability to pay, and more than one third of those rentals go to students from low-income families. NVEF also supplies much-needed equipment needed for physical education at all of our 20 elementary schools.
Our foundation holds four events each year to support our funding: Wellness Conference, Taste For Knowledge Gala, BBQ & Beer Battle, and Race For Education. Our most recent Wellness Conference for educators from California was very well received, and even drew participants from other Western states and Canada. The topics and techniques discussed will help the staff and students of our district, and the proceeds will further fund our mission. Also in support of wellness, we are proud that we were able to secure $1.2 million that allowed NVUSD to open Wellness Centers at all four middle schools in the last few years.
All of these great things (and more) that are helping our kids reach their potential can be viewed on our website at www.NVEF.org.
We are a relatively small nonprofit but proud of the part we play in our local community. The foundation appreciates all of the financial support that the community provides for this important purpose: our kids/our future. Nearly as important is the hands-on support of our neighbors in the community.
We have a very dedicated group on our board of directors, but are always looking for help with this important mission.
If this rewarding service sounds interesting to you, please consider attending one of our monthly board meetings to get a feel for our organization, its members, and the work we do. You do not have to be a school parent to serve on our board. Most of our directors renew for second and third terms on the board, as it is a rewarding hands-on experience.
If you are at all interested in serving our community and our kids in this way, please contact our director, Jennifer Stewart, at 253-3563.
Michelle Laymon, Debbie Peecook, Steve Duff, Kevin Reid, Holly Koford
Napa Valley Education Foundation Board of Directors