Considering police hiring and training

It has always been my opinion that the qualities that make a good peace officer are much the same as those needed to be a good parent. To be a good parent you cannot get in the habit of beating your children when they do something wrong. You might feel the urge to do so but you control it as you know in the long run it isn’t helpful. There are far more productive ways to change behavior.

Yes, peace officers go through extensive training. (Would that parents-to-be did also.) But even so, just like in every profession the overwhelming majority of those who do the job do it well. But yes, there are some who have no business in the profession and need to be weeded out early in their probationary period before there is a serious problem.

Yes, there has likely been by that time an investment in training but better early than too late. You will know who they are from my experience. My guess is, and I could be wrong, that those who have committed terrible acts on citizens were known to their departments or fellow officers as problematic before the critical incident.

Believe me, a good peace officer is worth his/her weight in gold. They, like teachers, have an opportunity to have a real positive impact on the lives of young people, especially when the parents of those young people have seriously dropped the ball.