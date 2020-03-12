Considering the use of hormone therapy

I am a retired OB-GYN with 40 years of experience in the Napa and Sonoma area.

There are two excellent articles in the Economist (Dec. 12, 2019, pages 14 and 15). In 2002, the Women’s Health Initiative had a large study of hormonal therapy. Most of the women were age 63 and given estrogen. There were adverse effects in this age population.

However, we OB-GYNs treated patients with hormones at around this time. This resulted in a decrease of strokes, heart disease, and bone fractures. There was also a better quality of life and positive psychological benefits.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

There was a slight increase in breast cancer after five years. Patients needed to be followed by their physician and have yearly mammograms to detect changes early.

For expert opinions, please consult books and publications by Leon Speroff M.D. and his associates. I would welcome any comments.

Dr. Leon Solomon

Napa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0