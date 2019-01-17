I wanted to thank the pro-bono group and our community for re-imagining the Oxbow District and highlighting the efficacy of the Napa River, not only for our community but for the Bay Area at large.
Every great city has a healthy river running throughout it, and thanks to progressive government we can now paddle through town from salt water wetlands, into the fresh water forest and experience all the flora and fauna that accompanies it.
Diversity (of soil) make our wines great, and it is the same diversity, the mixing zone of salt and fresh water that makes our river so engaging. A shift in mindset takes decades and there is no better way to usher this renaissance than by getting on the water yourself.
We encourage planners and stakeholders to improve access for folks. We are a major tourist draw in the State of California and it is our duty to share this hopeful story by showcasing the river at its finest -- the resilience of nature -- which often requires one-way excursions riding wind and tides.
Drew Dickson, Owner
Napa Valley Paddle