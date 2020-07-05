Continue to take strong measures on coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Without a doubt, we have made a difference in our fight against COVID-19. You created local conditions that allowed us to open businesses responsibly, a decision based on facts and science.

Another fact: COVID-19 is still in our community. The fight is not over.

The primary reason we had such favorable local conditions was you practicing good physical distancing, good hygiene, staying within your household group, and our business community stepping up to create strong protocols to keep their employees and customers safe.

Our social responsibility and commitment are what set us apart and what we need to double down on to keep you and your family healthy and safe.

We’re all in this together, and we need a unified effort. Here’s what we all can continue to do:

-- Practice physical distancing (everywhere);

-- Have good hygiene (and remind your family and friends);

-- Stay within your household group (please);

-- Use your face mask (just do it).