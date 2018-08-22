On behalf of St. Helena Drama, we would like to invite the community to attend our performing arts season opener of "12 Angry Jurors". This play will be in the Performing Arts Center of the high school (1401 Grayson).
The community has been so supportive of St. Helena Drama and all of the plays and musicals we perform with such enthusiasm and attendance. We are very grateful for this.
This production of "12 Angry Jurors" is unique in that it is completely student-driven: actors, producers and directors. It has been a great experience to work with our fellow students and bring this story to the stage. Our production is an adaptation of the famous Henry Fonda film, "12 Angry Men" and it tells the story of justice when a man's life is at stake.
Thanks to the St. Helena Performing Arts Boosters, this production will serve as a fundraiser for St. Helena Drama to travel to New York City in April to attend the Broadway Student Summit workshops and attend theatrical performances with our wonderful teacher Ms. Patti Coyle.
Please join us Thursday and Friday, Aug. 23 and 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door (cash only, please). We hope to see you there, and thank you again for your support of high school arts.
Sophia Osborne and Mia Pelosi
Directors, St. Helena Drama