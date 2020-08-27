Continuing taxation without representation

Do you know who your Napa county Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) or Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG) representative is? A better question might be, "Did you get to elect them?"
How about your current Napa MTC "Policy Advisory Council" members? My reason for including this category is that I once served on the "MTC Policy Advisory Council” for Napa County. These are all appointed positions not directly elected by residents of Napa County. They also cannot be easily removed by being directly voted out or through impeachment by the residents of Napa County.
Recent examples of MTC-sponsored taxes include Measure AA parcel taxes for San Francisco Bay restoration projects and Measure RM3 bridge toll increases, labeled as a traffic control relief plan. These MTC-sponsored taxes were passed and are in effect in all nine ABAG counties.. These taxes did not pass in several of the ABAG counties. Passage resulted because the higher population of counties like Santa Clara, Alameda and San Mateo ensured the combined two-thirds votes in the nine-county ABAG region for these new tax measures.
I believe there is a new significant regional taxing problem because higher ABAG 6th-cycle housing goals (jumping from 187,990 to 441,176 units) will increase conflicts between the land-use planning by local governments and state demands for more housing, particularly high-density projects for low-income residents.
Napa County residents may not support these new goals. However, our California Legislature has passed Assembly Bill 1487. This bill establishes a new regional Bay Area Housing Finance Authority (BAHFA) governed by the MTC, whose authority includes independent financial actions, such as bonding, financed by ad volerem tax measures in all nine ABAG counties and cities.
It is apparent that Napa County residents can continue to be irrelevant in any new tax measures of the BAHFA sponsored by the MTC and the more heavily populated South Bay counties.
Jack Gray, Director
Napa County Taxpayers Association
