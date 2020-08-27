Continuing taxation without representation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Do you know who your Napa county Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) or Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG) representative is? A better question might be, "Did you get to elect them?"

How about your current Napa MTC "Policy Advisory Council" members? My reason for including this category is that I once served on the "MTC Policy Advisory Council” for Napa County. These are all appointed positions not directly elected by residents of Napa County. They also cannot be easily removed by being directly voted out or through impeachment by the residents of Napa County.

Recent examples of MTC-sponsored taxes include Measure AA parcel taxes for San Francisco Bay restoration projects and Measure RM3 bridge toll increases, labeled as a traffic control relief plan. These MTC-sponsored taxes were passed and are in effect in all nine ABAG counties.. These taxes did not pass in several of the ABAG counties. Passage resulted because the higher population of counties like Santa Clara, Alameda and San Mateo ensured the combined two-thirds votes in the nine-county ABAG region for these new tax measures.