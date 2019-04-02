The Vintage High School Alumni Association has kicked off our 2019 scholarship campaign. During the past four years, we have been able to give over $17,000 to graduating seniors from our community.
We have set a fundraising goal of $5,000 for scholarships for students from the Class of 2019 and we have already raised over $1,000. We encourage anyone wanting to help students further their educations to contribute today. No amount is too small (or too large).
Our fundraising deadline is April 26, with the scholarships being presented at an assembly in early May.
The Vintage High School Alumni Association and the Vintage Class of 2019 thank you for supporting our students through your generous contributions. Please visit our website at vintagealumni.org for the link to our scholarship campaign. We are Crushers for life.
Heather Fuller Teague
Class of ‘87 VHSAA
Vice-President and Treasurer