Cooperation with firefighter should be countywide model

It has been a few weeks since the start of the Glass fire. My heart has been heavy as I reflect on the destruction that has plagued the Diamond Mountain community. I never thought that after working with your fire safe council that we would actually be facing this scenario so soon. Over the last couple weeks I have had the blessing to get to know some of you on a much more personal level. Everyone on Diamond Mountain has been affected by this fire either from experiencing a total loss of your home, being evacuated without power for many days, or having your beautiful trees and landscape ravaged by this inferno.