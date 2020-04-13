Coping with uncertainty: Insights from the real experts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

‘Our world changed overnight.” This sentiment has been expressed countless times since the birth of humanity: throughout the Irish famine of the 1840s, during the horror of World War II, during the Rwandan genocide of 2004, after the earthquake in Haiti of 2010, in the midst of the continuing nightmare of Syria. The list of natural disasters, human atrocities and pandemics seems endless.

Our world again has changed overnight. It is a time of massive upheaval and uncertainty as our lives have been upended by the global pandemic of COVID-19. We do not know what the next day will bring, who will get infected, how long we will need to be in sheltered in place or when life will return to what we once knew.

The whirlwind of emotions is palpable: anxiety, suspicion, worry, nervousness, irritability and fear. How does one cope? Where does one find strength?

For a brilliant lesson on how to be resilient in a time of profound uncertainty and danger, look at the true experts: refugees who wander the earth looking for a safe haven. The refugee lacks basic necessities, has no leader in whom to trust, feels alone in his or her struggle, must leave the past behind and look to the future with hope.