Cordair Art Gallery

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I don’t know what scares me more, the fear of (while walking down First Street) being caught in the crossfire during the shootout at the Cordair Corral (“We’re prepared to defend our right…”) or the fact a Napa City Council member (Doris Gentry) is advocating breaking the law; and she wants to be mayor? ("Napa art gallery owners announce plan to reopen, defying a county closure order," April 29)

The reason we are not in a state of emergency in Napa is because we’ve done a great job at keeping a safe distance from each other and therefore not transmitting the virus. The shortest path to finding ourselves in such an emergency is to reopen prematurely or take it upon ourselves to decide what’s best for everyone else.

You need not search Facebook very long to see Mr. Cordair’s comment that he “won't sacrifice everything he's worked his entire life to build for a nebulous and undefinable ‘greater good’.” I don’t consider my physical health and well-being nebulous nor undefinable. We can all choose wisely to follow the counsel of science and medical professionals working tirelessly to keep us safe.