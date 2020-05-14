Cordair heroism

I applaud the decision by Linda and Quent Cordair to reopen their art gallery ("Going back to work, no matter what," April 28).
We live in a world where many people are silently standing by as government orders violate rights and destroy lives. Most of those opposing these orders appear ignorant and misinformed about the nature of the real threat we're all facing.
The Cordairs are doing a great job standing up for their rights. It's admirable to see them doing this in a responsible and thoughtful way that limits risk to a level even lower than grocery stores and other stores that are currently open.
I've bought a number of artworks from this gallery. I haven't bought anything from their store without seeing it in person first, so I understand the importance of their physical store in sustaining their business. I'm hopeful their courageous actions will keep them in business for years to come.
This virus was affecting the way we work and live before the government stepped in. I was working from home well before the stay-at-home order went into effect, as were many others. With the examples from Italy, Seattle, and subsequently New York, many people willingly remained at home and patronized local businesses less. This was already a major threat to businesses faced with challenging decisions.
It's unfortunate that these orders have gone beyond a threat to health and business, and made it a threat to our rights to life, liberty, and property. That has made the decisions even more difficult for business-owners like the Cordairs, who now have to fight for freedom in addition to fighting for the business they spent many years building.
I admire their courage in standing up to these orders and fighting for the values they worked a lifetime to achieve. It's inspirational, and worthy of the art in their gallery.
Chad Mills
San Francisco
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.