Cordair heroism

I applaud the decision by Linda and Quent Cordair to reopen their art gallery ("Going back to work, no matter what," April 28).

We live in a world where many people are silently standing by as government orders violate rights and destroy lives. Most of those opposing these orders appear ignorant and misinformed about the nature of the real threat we're all facing.

The Cordairs are doing a great job standing up for their rights. It's admirable to see them doing this in a responsible and thoughtful way that limits risk to a level even lower than grocery stores and other stores that are currently open.

I've bought a number of artworks from this gallery. I haven't bought anything from their store without seeing it in person first, so I understand the importance of their physical store in sustaining their business. I'm hopeful their courageous actions will keep them in business for years to come.