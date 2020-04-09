Coronavirus crisis highlights need to delay district-based elections

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I was surprised by a Napa City Council closed session Tuesday to discuss possible litigation from the petitioners seeking council elections by district.

Our present Coronavirus emergency has cut short the opportunity for citizen participation and has rendered the statutory 90-day deadline moot. With stay-at-home orders projected to last weeks, if not months, it will be impossible to complete the districting process for the 2020 elections. Trying to do so now would be reckless, if not dangerous.

After working with the 2010 Census data and a free online mapping tool at districtr.org, I have concluded that while it is possible to draw one of four districts as a majority-minority district based on total population, it appears impossible to do so based on "citizen voting age" population. If the goal is to assure a voice and a seat at the table for a marginalized population impacted by a history of polarized voting, that cannot be done with four districts.

Napa Council should settle with petitioners to:

1. Delay districting to the 2022 elections to use fresh Census data;

2. Consider creating two additional seats on Council for a 7-member body;