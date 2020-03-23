Coronavirus presents an opportunity for reform

Someone once said “in the midst of crisis lies great opportunity.”

Out of chaos, new solutions are born. I believe now is the time to address things that have been awaiting serious action by the government for decades, like our broken healthcare system, our failing schools, environmental damage, immigration, and homelessness.

With the red tape slashed, and the nation galvanized, let’s come together to address big solutions in a new way. We are learning that government can act, and act quickly, when enough concern and pressure is exerted.

People are paying attention and looking to the government for answers. The truth is, the government doesn’t have all the answers. That’s why it’s time for community leaders, business leaders, and concerned citizens to come together and take a fresh approach to addressing these very critical issues.

Maybe this is the wake up call we all needed. We can’t depend on the government for everything. In the end, it comes down to each individual to keep themselves healthy, safe, and fed.