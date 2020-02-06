In a Feb. 2, Napa Valley Register article on the rarity of election contests for judicial seats ("Napa County election features rare competition for judge’s seat"), reporter Howard Yune correctly quoted me as saying that the most recent judicial contest involved the defeat of an incumbent judge by John Quigley in 1976.
Thanks to the input of retired Superior Court Judge Scott Snowden, whose institutional knowledge of the history of Napa’s courts apparently well outstrips mine, there were actually two, separate judicial contests in 1984.
Judge Snowden who was appointed to the municipal court bench in 1979 (both municipal and superior courts were combined in a statewide consolidation in the late 1980s) decided to run for an open seat on the Superior Court in the June 1984 primary election. He won that election with 69.6% of the vote.
Six candidates filed in the June 1984 primary election for the vacancy left on the municipal court when Judge Snowden ran for Superior Court. Two candidates emerged from the June primary and moved to the runoff November general election. Judge Ron Young won that seat with 63.8% of the vote.
I want to thank Judge Snowden for helping me to clarify that the last judicial contest was not over four decades ago but only over three decades ago.
John Tuteur
Napa County Registrar of Voters