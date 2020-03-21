Could you afford to pay three times the property taxes you now pay?

The Feb. 29 letter from Mr. Michael Alger, a local English teacher and unionist ("Schools and Communities First: Restoring fairness to funding"), worries me that his goal and that of his sympathizers is to repeal our stable property tax laws which, if they succeed, will have catastrophic effects ultimately raising property taxes on all of us.

Why is this a critical situation?

Their attack is planned, underway and focused. First, they have already placed a “Split Roll tax” initiative on the November ballot to gut the Proposition 13 property tax protections on commercial real estate. Proponents are short-sighted and ignorant of the facts that Californians rely on commercial property as our engine of prosperity to house businesses, stores, offices, super markets, medical offices and other uses providing jobs, goods and services.

If they are successful, billions of dollars in increasing property taxes will be passed on to everyone by higher prices on their goods and services and lower wages to local employees.

Californians are already the highest taxed in the nation.